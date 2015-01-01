Abstract

Motorcycle safety remains a concern in low- and middle-income countries. This study addresses this issue by identifying hazardous scenarios for motorcyclists in Indonesia. We conducted a two-step cluster analysis and injury analysis to examine motorcycle accidents based on the police accident dataset (2020-2021) of Brebes Regency, Indonesia. We integrated the findings with accident self-reports from 104 young motorcyclists using a joint display to obtain a more comprehensive insight. As a result, we identified four hazardous traffic scenarios: motorcycle-to-vehicle collisions on median roads, motorcycle-to-vehicle collisions on non-median roads, motorcycle-to-pedestrian collisions, and single-motorcycle collisions. We suggest countermeasures for each scenario and propose a public transport policy as a safer mobility solution. Applying a two-step cluster analysis on accident data and integrating the findings of accident data and self-report analysis proved beneficial in this study. Therefore, we encourage the use of this novel approach in future studies.

Language: en