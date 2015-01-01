|
Wong ELY, Qiu H, Sun KS, Mo PKH, Lai AHY, Yam CHK, Miao HY, Cheung AWL, Yeoh EK. Int. J. Public Health 2024; 69: e1606828.
38681117
OBJECTIVES: To compare the prevalence of anxiety/depression, resilience, and social support among nurses, foreign domestic helpers (FDHs), and residents living in subdivided units (SDUs), and to examine their associations in these high-risk groups in Hong Kong during Omicron waves.
Language: en
*Anxiety/epidemiology; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology; *Mediation Analysis; *Resilience, Psychological; *Social Support; Adult; anxiety; causal mediation analysis; COVID-19/psychology/epidemiology; Cross-Sectional Studies; depression; Female; Hong Kong/epidemiology; Humans; Male; Mental Health; Middle Aged; Prevalence; resilience; social support; vulnerable/high-risk population