Brömdal A, Sanders T, Stanners M, du Plessis C, Gildersleeve J, Mullens AB, Phillips TM, Debattista J, Daken K, Clark KA, Hughto JMW. Int. J. Transgend. Health 2024; 25(2): 167-186.
38681496
BACKGROUND: Incarcerated trans women experience significant victimization, mistreatment, barriers to gender-affirming care, and human rights violations, conferring high risk for trauma, psychological distress, self-harm, and suicide. Across the globe, most carceral settings are segregated by sex assigned at birth and governed by housing policies that restrict gender expression-elevating 'safety and security' above the housing preferences of incarcerated people. AIM/METHODS: Drawing upon the lived experiences of 24 formerly incarcerated trans women in Australia and the United States and employing Elizabeth Freeman's notion of chrononormativity, Rae Rosenberg's concept of heteronormative time, and Kadji Amin's use of queer temporality, this paper explores trans women's carceral housing preferences and contextual experiences, including how housing preferences challenge governing chrononormative and reformist carceral housing systems.
Australia; chrononormativity; housing preference; incarceration; queer temporality; trans women; United States