Abstract

BACKGROUND: Incarcerated trans women experience significant victimization, mistreatment, barriers to gender-affirming care, and human rights violations, conferring high risk for trauma, psychological distress, self-harm, and suicide. Across the globe, most carceral settings are segregated by sex assigned at birth and governed by housing policies that restrict gender expression-elevating 'safety and security' above the housing preferences of incarcerated people. AIM/METHODS: Drawing upon the lived experiences of 24 formerly incarcerated trans women in Australia and the United States and employing Elizabeth Freeman's notion of chrononormativity, Rae Rosenberg's concept of heteronormative time, and Kadji Amin's use of queer temporality, this paper explores trans women's carceral housing preferences and contextual experiences, including how housing preferences challenge governing chrononormative and reformist carceral housing systems.



FINDINGS: Participants freely discussed their perspectives regarding housing options which through thematic analysis generated four options for housing: 1) men's carceral settings; 2) women's carceral settings; 3) trans- and gay-specific housing blocks; and 4) being housed in protective custody or other settings. There appeared to be a relationship between the number of times the person had been incarcerated, the duration of their incarceration, and where they preferred to be housed.



CONCLUSIONS: This analysis contributes to richer understandings regarding trans women's experiences while incarcerated. This paper also informs the complexities and nuances surrounding housing preferences from the perspectives of trans women themselves and considers possible opportunities to enhance human rights, health and wellbeing when engaging in transformative approaches to incarceration.

