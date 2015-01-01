|
Abell K, Sit DK, Wisner KL. J. Clin. Psychopharmacol. 2024; 44(3): 272-277.
38684049
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder is highly prevalent among persons with epilepsy (PWEs). Between 30% and 50% of PWEs suffer from depression. Many factors contribute to this prevalence, including the psychosocial impact of the diagnosis, restrictions on driving and certain types of work, and adverse effects associated with antiseizure medications. Without proper treatment, depressed PWEs have increased risks for suicide, strained relationships, lowered seizure control, and impairment in functioning. Our objective was to use the existing literature and insights from our experience in treating depression and anxiety in PWEs within an academic mood disorders center. We aimed to provide practical guidance for health care professionals who treat depression in this population.
