Abstract

The emergency department (ED) at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research plays a pivotal role in addressing public health challenges, notably in the management of poisoning cases. Our ED Information and Management System (EDIMS) has been operational for the past two years, proving to be a robust and instrumental tool in patient management strategies within our department.[1] Utilizing data from EDIMS, from June 2022 to May 2023, we conducted a comprehensive review of all poisoning cases encountered in our ED, aiming to understand the incidence and trends during this period.



The retrospective analysis of EDIMS data revealed a total of 1995 cases of poisoning over this stated 1-year duration, encompassing a broad spectrum of cases [Figure 1]. The data revealed the following types of poisonings: rodenticide poisoning 424 (24.89%), organophosphorus poisoning 228 (13.50%), yellow oleander poisoning 216 (12.74%), multiple tablet poisoning 98 (5.84%), ant killer poisoning 67 (3.95%), paraquat poisoning 38 (2.30%), other insecticide poisoning 38 (2.30%), other poisonings 584 (34.48%) which include paracetamol poisoning, corrosive poisoning (phenol, detergent, other acid and alkali), herbicides, and unknown poisonings. The findings provide critical insights into the local patterns and risks associated with poisoning, contributing to our understanding of regional trends and public health needs. The diverse range of poisoning cases observed underscores the complexity and variability of this health issue. The most frequently encountered poisoning was rodenticide, primarily from ingesting rat killer products like paste and cake, commonly sold under the brand name "Ratol" in South India, especially Tamil Nadu. A previous multicenter study in Tamil Nadu reported that 97.6% of all toxin-induced liver injury was due to rodenticide ingestion, with a rodenticide: paracetamol poisoning ratio of 75:1,[2] and rodenticide (phosphorous) ingestion in Tamil Nadu is equivalent to paracetamol overdose in the West. This is unlike the trend observed in other parts of the country where anticholinesterase poisoning was most prevalent.[3,4] Interestingly, the...

