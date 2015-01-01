|
Boonmak S, Mitsungnern T, Boonmak P, Boonmak P. J. Emerg. Trauma Shock 2024; 17(1): 14-19.
38681883
INTRODUCTION: Bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) reduces mortality from out.of.hospital cardiac arrest. The willingness to perform CPR (W-CPR) is also critical. Uncertain effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on W-CPR were reported. Our objectives aim to examine W-CPR during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the influence of the bystander-victim relationship, bystander characteristics, and CPR background on the W-CPR of laypeople and healthcare providers (HCPs).
Basic cardiac life support; cardiopulmonary resuscitation; coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic; life support care; willingness