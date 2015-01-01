|
González-Castro A, Leiros-Rodríguez R, Prada-García C, Benítez-Andrades JA. J. Med. Internet. Res. 2024; 26: e54934.
(Copyright © 2024, Centre for Global eHealth Innovation)
38684088
BACKGROUND: Falls and their consequences are a serious public health problem worldwide. Each year, 37.3 million falls requiring medical attention occur. Therefore, the analysis of fall risk is of great importance for prevention. Artificial intelligence (AI) represents an innovative tool for creating predictive statistical models of fall risk through data analysis.
*Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Artificial Intelligence; accidental falls; AI; artificial intelligence; fall risk; Humans; machine learning; patient care; Postural Balance; public health; Risk Assessment/methods