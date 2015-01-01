Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Gunshot injuries, while relatively uncommon in pediatric patients, can have lasting consequences, both physically and psychologically. Physeal injuries to the distal tibia are very common just second distal radius physis. Disruption of physis often leads to growth disturbances and deformities if not managed appropriately. This case report discusses the experience of a 9-year-old girl who sustained a gunshot injury to her left ankle injuring her distal tibial epiphysis. The report highlights the importance of long-term follow-up and rehabilitation in pediatric gunshot injury cases. CASE REPORT: The patient is a 9-year-old girl who suffered a gunshot wound to her left ankle. The bullet's trajectory traversed her tibia and talus, miraculously avoiding any significant neurovascular injury. Immediate medical attention was sought, and she underwent surgical intervention to address the damage caused by the gunshot wound. The surgical procedure aimed to stabilize the fractured bone, remove any foreign bodies, and repair soft tissue damage. Patient has been followed up for 2 years, with remarkable recovery considering the severity of her injury. The patient has returned to her daily routine activities with slight chronic pain and some degree of the limitation of movement owing to injury and subsequent surgery. This case underscores the importance of long-term rehabilitation and follow-up care in pediatric gunshot injuries, as the effects can be far-reaching and persistent.



CONCLUSION: Injury to physis of weight bearing bones can be challenging to the patient as well as the surgeon. Long-term follow-up with continued medical and psychological support for the patients is necessary to ensure the better prognosis and quality of life after such traumatic events.

