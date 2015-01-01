|
Citation
Graves JM, Beese SR, Abshire DA, Bennett KJ. J. Rural Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, National Rural Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38683037
Abstract
PURPOSE: The National Institute of Health's All of Us Research Program represents a national effort to develop a database to advance health research, especially among individuals historically underrepresented in research, including rural populations. The purpose of this study was to describe the rural populations identified in the All of Us Research Program using the only proxy measure currently available in the dataset.
Language: en
Keywords
All of Us; database; rural