Abstract

Falls and osteoporosis are risk factors for fragility fractures. Bone mineral density (BMD) assessment is associated with better preventative osteoporosis care, but it is underutilized by those at high fracture risk. We created a novel electronic medical record (EMR) alert-driven protocol to screen patients in the Emergency Department (ED) for fracture risk and tested its feasibility and effectiveness in generating and completing referrals for outpatient BMD testing after discharge. The EMR alert was configured in 2 tertiary-care EDs and triggered by the term "fall" in the chief complaint, age (≥65 years for women, ≥70 years for men), and high fall risk (Morse score ≥ 45). The alert electronically notified ED study staff of potentially eligible patients. Participants received osteoporosis screening education and had BMD testing ordered. From November 15, 2020 to December 4, 2021, there were 2,608 EMR alerts among 2,509 patients. We identified 558 patients at high-risk of fracture who were screened for BMD testing referral. Participants were excluded for: serious illness (N = 141), no documented health insurance to cover BMD testing (N = 97), prior BMD testing/recent osteoporosis care (N = 58), research assistant unavailable to enroll (N = 53), concomitant fracture (N = 43), bedridden status (N = 38), chief complaint of fall documented in error (N = 38), long-term care residence (N = 34), participation refusal (N = 32), or hospitalization (N = 3). Of the 16 participants who had BMD testing ordered, 7 scheduled and 5 completed BMD testing. EMR alerts can help identify subpopulations who may benefit from osteoporosis screening, but there are significant barriers to identifying eligible and willing patients for screening in the ED. In our study targeting an innovative venue for osteoporosis care delivery, only about 1% of patients at high-risk of fracture scheduled BMD testing after an ED visit. Adequate resources during and after an ED visit are needed to ensure that older adults participate in preventative osteoporosis care.

