Barnes GA, Haas BK. Nurs. Educ. Perspect. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, National League for Nursing (USA))

10.1097/01.NEP.0000000000001275

38682875

Nurse educators must prepare nursing students to be competent first responders and providers in nontraditional situations. We developed a course that provides in-depth experiential instruction in disaster nursing, remote/austere nursing, and global health. The Nursing in Nontraditional Environments course provides nursing students with the knowledge and skills to provide quality care to patients in environments outside traditional hospitals and clinics. The course merges survival skills with austere care using evidence-based practice derived from the US Military and the Wilderness Medical Society.


