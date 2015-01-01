Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Given the rise of martial arts within the fitness and recreational industry, it is important to study trends in injury and note that practicing martial arts comes with a risk of injury, particularly to the upper extremities. By studying consumer product-related injuries to the upper extremities and addressing the current gap in the literature, future martial arts equipment can come with increased safety features, better provide information to healthcare providers treating such injuries, and improve risk mitigation through the Consumer Product Safety Commission.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System Database was analyzed to collect data on martial arts equipment-related injuries on the upper extremities within the last 10 years.



RESULTS: Over the most recent span of 10 years (2013-2022), there were approximately 78,680 injuries reported to the ED. The majority of them took place in 2013 (12.8%). Men were 2.4 times more likely to get injured than women. Injuries peaked in the age group 10-19-year-olds (33%) and particularly age 12 (4.8%). The upper extremity most commonly affected was the shoulder (29.1%), and the most common diagnosis group was a fracture (29.2%). Most injuries presented to the emergency department were not hospitalized (98.7%).



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights the occurrence of upper extremity injuries due to martial arts within the last 10 years and provides new information on the prevalence of such injuries. The results highlight that these injuries are usually non-severe and most commonly affect adolescent males; however, future research should explore performance-based recovery post-injury and long-term pain.

