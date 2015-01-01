|
Citation
|
Elahi J, Mangal RK, Stead TS, Ganti L. Orthop. Rev. (Pavia) 2024; 16: e116363.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Page Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38682046
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Given the rise of martial arts within the fitness and recreational industry, it is important to study trends in injury and note that practicing martial arts comes with a risk of injury, particularly to the upper extremities. By studying consumer product-related injuries to the upper extremities and addressing the current gap in the literature, future martial arts equipment can come with increased safety features, better provide information to healthcare providers treating such injuries, and improve risk mitigation through the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
martial arts; National Electronic Injury Surveillance System; upper extremeties