Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Social networking sites perpetuate gender stereotypes, inequalities, and gender violence, generating adverse health effects.



METHODS: This study aimed to analyze the relationship between Instagram, alcohol consumption and effects on health, through interviews and discussion groups involving adolescents (high school or university students and workers), during the period from the third to the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



RESULTS: A total of 118 individuals participated in the study. Three coding clusters were identified: (1) Inequality in the representation of men and women on SNSs; (2) Violence towards women's bodies and sexual violence on SNSs; and (3) Health problems derived from violence against women's body image on SNSs. The main focus of our analysis was the exhibition of the female body, in which eroticization of the body prevails and gender roles are perpetuated. Violence is generated towards women in the form of misogynistic attacks for daring to challenge conventional stereotypes. Many interviewees coincide that the main health effects include low self-esteem, anxiety and eating disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: The institutional response to the abuses and violence committed on SNSs against women is weak, and public policies are needed to protect women in these environments where they are especially vulnerable.

Language: en