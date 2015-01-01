|
Ngissa NS, Sanga E, Nsanya MK, Kweka B, Malindisa E, Mwaipopo R. Reprod. Health 2024; 21(1): e58.
38685069
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Secondary school students are vulnerable to risky sexual behaviors (RSBs) which may lead to adverse health consequences, such as teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), including HIV/AIDS. In Tanzania, the burden of teenage pregnancy was reported to be 27% in 2016. The integration of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) education into the school curriculum is one of the proven crucial interventions. However, there is limited information on the extent to which curriculum-based SRH education is relevant for fostering good practices for coping with RSBs. This study sought to describe students' and teachers' perceptions of the relevance of curriculum-based SRH education.
*Curriculum; *Reproductive Health/education; *Sex Education/methods; *Sexual Behavior/psychology; *Students/psychology; Adolescent; Curriculum-based sexual and reproductive health; Female; Health Education/methods; Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Humans; Male; Pregnancy in Adolescence/prevention & control; Qualitative Research; Relevance; Risk-Taking; Risky sexual behaviors; Schools; Secondary school students; Sexual Health/education; Tanzania