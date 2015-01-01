|
Citation
Packendorff N, Magnusson C, Wibring K, Axelsson C, Hagiwara MA. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2024; 32(1): e38.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38685120
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are a unique setting because care for the chief complaint is given across all ages in a complex and high-risk environment that may pose a threat to patient safety. Traditionally, a reporting system is commonly used to raise awareness of adverse events (AEs); however, it could fail to detect an AE. Several methods are needed to evaluate patient safety in EMS. In this light, this study was conducted to (1) develop a national ambulance trigger tool (ATT) with a guide containing descriptions of triggers, examples of use, and categorization of near misses (NMs), no harm incidents (NHIs), and harmful incidents (HIs) and (2) use the ATT on randomly selected ambulance records.
Language: en
Keywords
*Emergency Medical Services; *Medical Errors/statistics & numerical data; *Patient Safety; Ambulances; Humans; Near Miss, Healthcare/statistics & numerical data; Retrospective Studies