|
Citation
|
Peprah P, Oduro MS, Atta-Osei G, Addo IY, Morgan AK, Gyasi RM. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e9773.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38684725
|
Abstract
|
Adolescent psychosomatic complaints remain a public health issue globally. Studies suggest that cyberbullying victimisation, particularly on social media, could heighten the risk of psychosomatic complaints. However, the mechanisms underlying the associations between cyberbullying victimisation and psychosomatic complaints remain unclear. This cross-cultural study examines the mediating effect of problematic social media use (PSMU) on the association between cyberbullying victimisation and psychosomatic complaints among adolescents in high income countries. We analysed data on adolescents aged 11-16.5 years (weighted N = 142,298) in 35 countries participating in the 2018 Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study. Path analysis using bootstrapping technique tested the hypothesised mediating role of PSMU.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Crime Victims/psychology; *Cyberbullying/psychology; *Psychophysiologic Disorders/epidemiology/psychology/etiology; *Social Media; Adolescent; Adolescent well-being; Child; Cyberbullying victimisation; Female; Humans; Male; Psychosomatic complaints; Public health; Sleep quality; Social media use