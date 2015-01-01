Abstract

Childhood trauma is strongly linked to emotional distress. However, few studies have explored the impact of sense of coherence (SOC) on the relationship between childhood trauma and emotional distress in college students. This study aimed to explore its impact on the relationship between childhood trauma and emotional distress. Analyzing data from 2307 Chinese college students, we found that SOC moderated the association between childhood trauma and anxiety/depression levels. Females showed higher SOC and lower anxiety/depression despite experiencing more childhood trauma. Multiple linear regression revealed that anxiety was negatively associated with SOC(P < 0.001) and grade(P = 0.027), and positively with childhood trauma(P < 0.001) and male gender(P = 0.004). Similarly, the depression exhibited similar associations. SOC moderated negatively the relationship between CTQ and anxiety, as well as between CTQ and depression. Childhood trauma is associated with increased emotional distress risk among college students, but a strong SOC can reduce this risk.

