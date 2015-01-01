Abstract

PURPOSE: The current study focused on exploring the impact of maltreatment of child laborers on their psychosocial health condition from the views of their parents.



METHODS: A total of 100 parents of child laborers were recruited using snowball sampling. The structured questionnaire comprised two validated scales including ISPCAN Child Abuse Screening Tool (ICAST-P), and Paediatric Symptom Checklist (PSC) were used for the survey. Factor analysis and multivariable linear regression analysis were performed to examine the data using SPSS version 26, and Stata version 16.1.



RESULTS: A three-factor model consisting of internalizing, externalizing, and attention associated psycho-social impairments of child laborers were derived from the 35-item scale of PSC tool and represented a good fit to the data. A mean estimate of maltreatment indicates that a majority of child laborers are maltreated psychologically, followed by physical maltreatment and neglect. The factor analysis resulted that maltreated child laborers are highly prone to exhibit internalized psycho-social difficulties, followed by externalized and attention-associated emotional and behavioral difficulties among child laborers. The regression model further depicts that child laborers, who had been physically and psychologically maltreated, are significantly more likely to be affected by internalized and attention-related psycho-social impairments.



CONCLUSIONS: The study concluded that victimized child laborers exhibited significant internalized, as well as attention-related problems. These findings may be useful for future studies that examine emotional and behavioral problems among maltreated child laborers and, therefore, for developing prevention strategies.

