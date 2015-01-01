|
Fathe MA, Farhat F, Karim SK, Moalla W. Telemed. J. E-Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38683594
INTRODUCTION: The significance of comprehensive investigations specifically addressing the characteristics and implications of nervous system injuries (NSIs) and particularly war-related spinal cord injuries (SCI) remain limited. Iraq lacks comprehensive survey studies for quality of life for people after SCI. The objective of this work was to identify the number of NSIs and mortality of those injured during the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) war in Iraq and analyze events specifically as sociodemographic variables to assess quality of life healthy, psychological, and social disorders from onset of injury till the involving.
ISIS war; quality of life; spinal cord injuries; survivors; tele-assessment; telemedicine