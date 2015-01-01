Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The significance of comprehensive investigations specifically addressing the characteristics and implications of nervous system injuries (NSIs) and particularly war-related spinal cord injuries (SCI) remain limited. Iraq lacks comprehensive survey studies for quality of life for people after SCI. The objective of this work was to identify the number of NSIs and mortality of those injured during the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) war in Iraq and analyze events specifically as sociodemographic variables to assess quality of life healthy, psychological, and social disorders from onset of injury till the involving.



METHODS: A survey-based descriptive study, and analytical retrospective at community-based of Nineveh Governorate, in Iraq. The participants were 34 survivors of ISIS war with SCIs, ages between 9 and 60 years, and 7 females (20.59%) and 27 males (79.41%) as registered in Nineveh Center of Disability Rehabilitation. Data collection was conducted using Telephone Video Interviews and respondents' health information. Protocol-specific questions and some psychological and social scales (PTSD) (DSM-IV), (TAS-20), (SWLS), and (MSPSS) were also used.



RESULTS: There were 2,990 NSIs with the highest rate of injuries occurring from 2017 to 2018, and the SCIs were 267 injuries (8.93%), and (70.59%) at level T the mortalities were 57 cases, all participants suffered from physical and psychological chronic complications, while the results of the PTSD, GPC, and SWLS were at a moderate level.



CONCLUSIONS: In urban warfare, there's a rise in NSIs, notably SCIs influenced by the type of weaponry. The survivors face significant physical, psychological, social, and financial burdens. More research is crucial to understanding their situations and developing strategies to alleviate their health, social, and financial challenges.

