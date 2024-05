Abstract

Wong, J. S. & Balemba, S. (2016). The Effect of Victim Resistance on Rape Completion: A Meta-Analysis. Trauma, Violence & Abuse, 19(3), 352-365. https://doi.org/10.1177/1524838016663934



The authors declared that due to a typographical error discovered in the analytic syntax, the models were re-run with impacts to confidence intervals. The conclusions of the paper are entirely unchanged by this fix; however, the pooled log odds ratios and other associated measures were all impacted to a small degree.

The corrections are updated in the published version of the paper.

