Abstract

Li-ion batteries are essential technologies for electronic products in our daily life. However, serious fire safety concerns that are closely associated with the flammable liquid electrolyte remains a key challenge. Tremendous effort has been devoted to designing non-flammable liquid electrolytes. It's critical to gain comprehensive insights into non-flammability design and inspire more efficient approaches for building safer Li-ion batteries. This review presents current mechanistic understanding of safety issues and discusses state-of-the-art non-flammable liquid electrolytes design for Li-ion batteries based on molecule, solvation, and battery compatibility level. Various safety test methods are discussed for reliable safety risk evaluation. Finally, the challenges and perspectives of the non-flammability design for Li-ion electrolyte are summarized. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

