|
Citation
|
Sayari M, Rahmanian Haghighi MR, Bagheri Lankarani K, Ghahramani S, Honarvar B. Arch. Iran. Med. 2024; 27(3): 113-121.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Academy of Medical Sciences of I.R. Iran)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38685835
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Numerous studies on the association between the human development index (HDI) and road traffic death rate (RTDR) merely focus on developed countries, not reflecting the relationship between the HDI components and RTDR in a time-trend analysis. Accordingly, this study analyzes the trends of RTDR and their association with the HDI and its components from 2000 to 2019.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Education; Educational Status; *Accidents, Traffic/mortality/statistics & numerical data; Global Health; Human Development; Human development index; Income; Life expectancy; Life Expectancy/trends; Road traffic death rate