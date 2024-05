Abstract

BACKGROUND: Methanol-poisoning can be a challenging cause of mortality. Identifying the epidemiological, clinical, and para-clinical determinants of outcome in methanol-poisoning patients could be a step forward to its management.



METHODS: In this hospital-based cohort study, 123 methanol-poisoning patients were included. Data on background variables, details of methanol consumption, and laboratory assessments were recorded for each patient. Patients underwent brain CT scans without contrast. We evaluated the association of all gathered clinical and para-clinical data with patients' outcome and length of hospital stay (LOS). Independent association of potential determinants of death, and LOS were modeled applying multivariable logistic, and Ordinary Least Square regressions, respectively. Odds ratio (OR), and regression coefficient (RC), and their 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were estimated.



RESULTS: Most of the study population were male (n=107/123). The mean age of the participants was 30.3±9.1 years. Ninety patients (73.2%) were reported as being conscious on admission, and 34.3% of patients were identified with at least one abnormality in their CT scan. Level of consciousness (LOC) (OR: 42.2; 95% CI: 2.35-756.50), and blood pH (OR: 0.37; 95% CI: 0.22-0.65) were associated with death. Supratentorial edema (RC: 17.55; 95% CI: 16.95-18.16) were associated with LOS.



CONCLUSION: Besides LOC, patients with any abnormality in their brain CT scan on admission were found to be at higher risk of death, and patients with supratentorial edema were at risk of longer LOS. Brain CT-scan on admission should be considered as a part of the routine procedure during the management of methanol-poisoning.

