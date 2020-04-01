Abstract

BACKGROUND: Causes of methanol poisoning may include accidental or suicidal use, as well as self home-distillation. In this study, it was aimed to evaluate clinical characteristics, laboratory findings, and outcomes of home-distillation methanol poisoning in two different time periods as an outbreak during the pandemic. The source of the methanol poisoning in all patients was home-brewing or distillation of methanol.



METHODS: The study was a single-center, retrospective, and observational case-control study. Patients over 18 years of age, in 2 different periods in the form of an outbreak due to home-distillation of methanol between April 1, 2020, and April 1, 2022, when the coronavirus disease 19 pandemic was intensely experienced in Turkey, were included in this study.



RESULTS: A total of 43 patients were included in the study. Of these patients, 22 were exposed to methanol between July and August 2020, and 21 patients were exposed to methanol in December 2021. Overall, 20 patients (46.5%) died, while 23 (53.5%) out of 43 patients recovered with or without sequelae. Patients with low blood pressure, oxygen saturation values, Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) scores, high blood glucose levels, metabolic acidosis (pH<7.11), and high lactate levels (lactate>4.50 mmol/L) at admission had a statistically significantly worse prognosis.



CONCLUSION: In methanol poisoning due to home brewing, low blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and impaired consciousness at the time of admission were clinical findings associated with mortality. In terms of laboratory findings, especially severe metabolic acidosis and lactate elevation were observed in the group that was mortal despite treatment.

