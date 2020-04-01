|
Citation
|
Güler S, Üçöz Kocaşaban D. Arch. Iran. Med. 2024; 27(3): 151-158.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Academy of Medical Sciences of I.R. Iran)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38685840
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Causes of methanol poisoning may include accidental or suicidal use, as well as self home-distillation. In this study, it was aimed to evaluate clinical characteristics, laboratory findings, and outcomes of home-distillation methanol poisoning in two different time periods as an outbreak during the pandemic. The source of the methanol poisoning in all patients was home-brewing or distillation of methanol.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Retrospective Studies; *Methanol/poisoning; Alcoholic intoxication; Poisoning/epidemiology; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Case-Control Studies; Disease Outbreaks; Distillation; Emergency medicine; Methanol; Outbreak; SARS-CoV-2; Turkey/epidemiology