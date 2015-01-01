|
Rathod SD, Annand PJ, Hosseini P, Guise A, Platt L. BJPsych Open 2024; 10(3): e93.
38686447
BACKGROUND: In England in 2021, an estimated 274 000 people were homeless on a given night. It has long been recognised that physical and mental health of people who are homeless is poorer than for people who are housed. There are few peer-reviewed studies to inform health and social care for depression or anxiety among homeless adults in this setting. AIMS: To measure the symptoms of depression and anxiety among adults who are homeless and who have difficulty accessing healthcare, and to describe distribution of symptoms across sociodemographic, social vulnerability and health-related characteristics.
epidemiology; anxiety or fear-related disorders; Depressive disorders; polypharmacy; social deprivation