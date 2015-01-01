Abstract

BACKGROUND: Autoimmune thyroiditis is closely associated with major depressive disorder (MDD) and suicide attempts. However, few studies have examined this relationship. AIMS: The study aimed to assess the prevalence and correlates of suicide attempts in patients with first-episode drug-naïve (FEDN) MDD and autoimmune thyroiditis.



METHOD: We recruited 1718 out-patients with FEDN MDD and assessed depressive, anxiety and psychotic symptoms with the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression, Hamilton Rating Scale for Anxiety (HRSA) and Positive and Negative Syndrome Subscale positive subscale, respectively. The serum levels of free triiodothyronine, free thyroxine, thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), antithyroglobulin, thyroid peroxidase antibody (TPOAb) and several other metabolic parameters were assessed. Patients were divided into non-autoimmune thyroiditis, autoimmune thyroiditis only and autoimmune thyroiditis with abnormal TSH groups, based on autoimmune thyroiditis severity. Multiple logistic regression model was applied to identify the correlates of suicide attempts in patients with MDD and autoimmune thyroiditis with abnormal TSH.



RESULTS: Compared with the non-autoimmune thyroiditis group, the autoimmune thyroiditis with abnormal TSH group had a nearly fourfold higher likelihood of reporting a suicide attempt, whereas no difference was found between the non-autoimmune thyroiditis and autoimmune thyroiditis only groups. HRSA score, lnTPOAb and lnTSH were independently associated with suicide attempts in patients with autoimmune thyroiditis with abnormal TSH.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with MDD and autoimmune thyroiditis with abnormal TSH are at higher risk for suicide attempt. TPOAb, TSH and anxiety are all independently associated with suicide attempts in this population, and regular thyroid checks are warranted.

