Citation
Kasai A, Shikano A, Tanaka R, Yoshinaga M, Noi S. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1204.
DOI
PMID
38689272
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Social restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have altered children's movement behaviours and impacted their mental health. However, the influence of social restrictions on subjective health complaints remains inadequately understood. This study compared adherence to 24-hour movement behaviour guidelines and the prevalence of subjective health complaints during school closure and one year after reopening. We also examined how combinations of adherence to movement behaviour recommendations relate to subjective health complaints.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Child; Female; Male; Adolescent; Sleep; Physical activity; Surveys and Questionnaires; *COVID-19/epidemiology/prevention & control/psychology; *Exercise/psychology; *Schools; 24-hour movement behaviour guidelines; Child Behavior/psychology; Diagnostic Self Evaluation; Japan/epidemiology; Mental health; Pandemics; Psychosomatic symptoms; Screen time; Screen Time