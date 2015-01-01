Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This scoping review aimed to identify manualised programs and practice suggestions to support children's health literacy, behaviors and emotions after a parental acquired brain injury.



METHODS: A systematic search of five scientific databases (PsychINFO, MEDLINE, ProQuest, Scopus, Cochrane) and gray literature occurred. Inclusion criteria included: studies and gray literature published 1989 to 2023, in English, child populations with relationship to parental acquired brain injury, identifying manualised programs or practice suggestions via content analysis approach. ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS: No data were collected from human participants. All included studies, where relevant, demonstrated consent and/or ethical processes.



RESULTS: Sixteen relevant studies and three gray literature resources (n = 19) were identified, including two studies that detailed manualised programs, and fifteen studies and two resource packs that included practice suggestions. Five common domains within practice suggestions were identified: systemic commitment (n = 17); family-centered approaches (n = 16); child-centered practices (n = 15); structured programs (n = 9); and peer support (n = 8).



CONCLUSIONS: More rigorous evaluation is required to test the potential benefits of manualised programs and practice suggestions. A systemic commitment at clinical and organizational levels to provide child and family-centered practices, structured programs, and access to peer support, early and throughout adult-health care settings, may help to meet the support needs of children.

