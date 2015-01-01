Abstract

Health researchers have had increasing calls to include vulnerable populations in research to tailor inclusive evidence-based practice interventions. The inclusion of vulnerable populations in research is sensitive and complex. Sensitive topics such as dating and sexual violence are especially complex, with emerging adults the highest risk group for all forms of sexual violence and an especially hard-to-reach population for inclusion in research. Impacts of trauma, including physiological and psychological, complex needs of survivors, and potential for revictimization during interactions when participating in research must be considered. Researchers must be equipped with specialized, trauma-informed skills to safely and ethically conduct all aspects of research. Using the trauma-informed framework, the purpose of this paper is to discuss the complexities of conducting research with emerging adult survivors of sexual violence and to explore evidence-based approaches that can safely include this vulnerable population through the application of trauma-informed approaches. The use of evidence-based, trauma-informed research approaches tailored to engage this population in research can further help to develop effective interventions that are context-sensitive to emerging adults.

