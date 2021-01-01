Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Since the passage of the Farm Bill in 2018, the availability of synthetic tetrahydrocannabinols has increased, including delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, delta-10 tetrahydrocannabinol, and tetrahydrocannabinol-O acetate. The objective of this study is to investigate the characteristics of delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, delta-10 tetrahydrocannabinol, and tetrahydrocannabinol-O acetate exposures reported to United States poison centers from 2021 to 2022.



METHODS: National Poison Data System data were analyzed, including year, individual demographics, substance category and type, reason for exposure, highest level of health care received, and medical outcome. United States Census Bureau data were used to calculate population-based rates.



RESULTS: There were 5,022 reported cases involving delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, delta-10 tetrahydrocannabinol, and tetrahydrocannabinol-O acetate as the primary substance reported to United States poison centers from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2022. The rate of exposure per 100,000 United States population increased by 89.1 percent from 0.55 in 2021 to 1.04 in 2022. Children less than 6 years old accounted for 30.1 percent of cases, with a mode at age 2 years (representing 8.9 percent of cases). Most cases involved delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (98.1 percent), were single-substance exposures (94.3 percent), or occurred in a residence (95.9 percent). Ingestions accounted for 94.2 percent of cases, including 95.1 percent among children less than 6 years old. The leading reason for exposure was unintentional-general (40.2 percent), followed by abuse (33.1 percent). The most common related clinical effects were mild central nervous system depression (25.0 percent), tachycardia (23.0 percent), and agitation (15.6 percent). More than one-third (38.4 percent) of cases experienced a serious medical outcome, and 10.3 percent were admitted to a noncritical care unit and 5.3 percent to a critical care unit.



DISCUSSION AND LIMITATIONS: The National Poison Data System is limited by its passive surveillance design. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, delta-10 tetrahydrocannabinol, and tetrahydrocannabinol-O acetate have toxic effects, and reports to United States poison centers increased from 2021 to 2022. Unintentional ingestions by young children are of particular concern.



CONCLUSIONS: Opportunities exist to improve regulation, with accompanying enforcement, of these products and to educate the public about their potential toxicity.

