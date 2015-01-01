Abstract

Agriculture is one of the most hazardous occupations, with many workers experiencing occupational accidents and ill health. The misuse of toxic substances, often due to inadequate protective measures, raises concerns about both individual and nature safety. However, the strenuous tasks done by the agricultural workers, especially those related to pesticide exposure and some challenges affect the farmer's health and well-being. This review paper used databases like PubMed and Google Scholar to elaborate this. English language studies are included and other languages are excluded. The health system for agricultural labour in India sheds light on the neglected status of agricultural workers and emphasizes the need for health promotion programs. For that, training and interventions are important as crucial elements in reducing pesticide exposure, with a call for the enforcement of existing laws and regulations. Agriculture workers have a proper knowledge and attitude towards the safety and program to overcome the health-related conditions they face. This paper also addresses the practices of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the challenges faced by farmers in adopting adequate safety measures.

Language: en