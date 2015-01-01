Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to explore the multifaceted factors influencing anxiety levels in oncology patients, with a specific focus on the impact of earthquakes in the context of Turkey. Our objective is to identify and understand sociodemographic, clinical, and lifestyle determinants associated with anxiety in cancer patients, examining how traumatic events, such as earthquakes, contribute to heightened anxiety levels.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted, involving 149 oncology patients undergoing treatment at two prominent oncology centers in Turkey. The study collected comprehensive sociodemographic information and assessed anxiety levels using the Beck Anxiety Scale. The dataset was analyzed using SPSS 20.0 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY), employing a range of statistical methods including descriptive statistics, independent t-tests, Mann-Whitney U tests, and Chi-square tests.



RESULTS: The findings underscore several factors significantly linked to anxiety levels in oncology patients. Notably, women, younger patients (age <65), and individuals with specific cancer types exhibited higher anxiety levels. Elevated anxiety was also associated with compromised physical functioning, experiences of earthquakes, irregular sleep patterns, dietary habits, fatigue, and the use of antidepressants.



CONCLUSION: This study provides insights into the intricate interplay of factors influencing anxiety levels in oncology patients. Understanding these determinants is paramount for tailoring effective psychosocial support and interventions. The results underscore the need for holistic approaches to enhance the overall quality of life for cancer patients. Gender, age, cancer type, physical well-being, lifestyle choices, and exposure to trauma all play pivotal roles in influencing anxiety levels. These findings hold practical implications for the development and implementation of targeted psychosocial interventions aimed at improving anxiety management and overall well-being for oncology patients.

