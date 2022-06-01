Abstract

Background Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and spinal cord injury (SCI) are leading causes of morbidity and mortality in pediatric patients. However, the epidemiology of pediatric brain and spine injuries in Bulgaria is poorly documented. This study aims to analyze and identify the prevalence, causes, and trends of traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries in pediatric patients during the period of 1st June 2022 to 30th June 2023.



METHODS A retrospective study was conducted on the medical records of patients under 18 years of age who visited the emergency department of University Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment (UMHAT) Burgas, Bulgaria between 1st June 2022 and 30th June 2023. The incidence and etiology were stratified by age, gender, and anamnesis. Data processing and analysis were performed with the statistical package IBM SPSS v. 26.0 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA), and graphical analysis with MS Office Excel 2016 (Microsoft, Redmond, WA, USA). Means ± standard deviation and 95% confidence interval were calculated. All p-values less than 0.05 were considered indicative of statistical significance.



RESULTS Data for patients aged <18 years, admitted to the emergency department (ED) of UMHAT Burgas, Bulgaria from 1st June 2022 to 30th June 2023 were analyzed (n=38504). Of these patients, 32% were children (n=13857). One hundred thirty-four (0.3%) of the pediatric patients were hospitalized in the neurosurgical ward, and 4653 (10.7%) were hospitalized in other wards. Of the analyzed patients, 89 are boys (66.4%), 45 are girls (33.6%) (male-female ratio 2:1) and the mean age of the patients with a head trauma was 8.07 years old. The average number of patients by diagnosis is 13.4±35.37. The largest percent are patients with brain concussion (85.07%, n=114), followed by contusion of the nerve roots in the lumbar region or late contusion wound of the head (with 2.99% each, n=4); hydrocephalus or skull fracture (with 2.24% each, n=3); contusion of the nerve roots in the thoracic region (1.49%, n=2); and fracture at Th9 vertebrae, fracture at C2 vertebrae, brain trauma or brain tumor (with 0.75% each, n=1). The average number of patients by anamnesis is 13.2±17.99. The largest percent are patients who fall from their own height (44.78%, n=60); followed by falls from height (20.90%, n=28); car accident (7.46%, n=10); injured by fight, fall from a bicycle or incident during a football game (with 5.97% each, n=8); fall from electric scooter (4.48%, n=6); hit in the closet (2.99%, n=4); and finally from bike accident or hit by a rock (with 0.75% each, n=1). From 134 hospitalized patients in neurosurgery, 114 (85.07%) did not require surgical treatment and were treated with conservative treatment and 20 (14.93%) were treated surgically. Conclusion In conclusion, this study highlights a significant burden of pediatric traumatic brain and spinal injuries in Bulgaria. The majority of cases were managed conservatively, emphasizing the need for preventive measures.

Language: en