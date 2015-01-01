Abstract

Combined use of alcohol and illicit drugs is a serious health and social problem. In this study, it was examined, whether a relationship between alcohol and drug abuse can be ascertained by comparison of alcohol marker and drug concentrations in hair. In the frame of a social support system for families with parental abuse of illicit drugs, hair samples were analyzed between 2011 and 2022 for methadone, heroin (6-acetylmorphine), cocaine, amphetamine, ecstasy (MDMA), cannabinoids (THC), and the alcohol markers ethyl glucuronide (EtG) and ethyl palmitate (EtPa). For 1314 hair samples from adolescent and adult family members, the hair results show a prevalence of combined occasional or regular drug use and social or abusive alcohol use of 41%-60% except heroin (35%). The drug concentrations were statistically compared in the three categories of abstinence or moderate drinking, social drinking, and alcohol abuse. For the most frequently detected drug cocaine (n = 703), a significant increase of the concentrations with rising alcohol consumption was found. The frequent detection of cocaethylene proved the preferred simultaneous intake of both substances. For THC (n = 489), no significant difference between the alcohol consumer groups was seen. Concerning the less frequently detected methadone (n = 89), 6-acetylmorphine (n = 92), amphetamine (n = 123), and MDMA (n = 105), no clear trend between drug and alcohol marker results was determined. It is concluded that the evaluation of hair results is an appropriate way to study the extent of combined drug-alcohol consumption and complements other studies based on acquisition of consumption data by interview or questionnaire.

