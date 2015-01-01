|
Rowland JA, Martindale SL. Front. Neurol. 2024; 15: e1383710.
38685944
INTRODUCTION: Blast exposure is an increasingly present occupational hazard for military service members, particularly in modern warfare scenarios. The study of blast exposure in humans is limited by the lack of a consensus definition for blast exposure and considerable variability in measurement. Research has clearly demonstrated a robust and reliable effect of blast exposure on brain structure and function in the absence of other injury mechanisms. However, the exact mechanisms underlying these outcomes remain unclear. Despite clear contributions from preclinical studies, this knowledge has been slow to translate to clinical applications. The present manuscript empirically demonstrates the consequences of variability in measurement and definition across studies through a re-analysis of previously published data from the Chronic Effects of Neurotrauma Study 34.
assessment; traumatic brain injury; blast (explosion) wave-induced neurotrauma; neurotrauma; veteran