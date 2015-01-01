Abstract

AIM: This study examines whether changes in physical activity (PA) during the first year after the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami (2011-2012) contributed to preventing the onset of future frailty among older survivors of the disaster.



METHODS: This study tracked 2561 physically active Japanese survivors aged ≥ 65 years (43.6% men; mean age 72.9 years) who had completed self-administered questionnaires in 2011 and 2012. PA levels for participants were classified into four categories based on ≥23 and <23 metabolic equivalent hours/week in 2011 and 2012: "consistently low," "decreasing," "increasing," and "consistently high." Frailty was defined as a Kihon Checklist score ≥ 5, which is used in the long-term care insurance system in Japan. Hazard ratios were calculated for the onset of frailty using a Cox proportional hazards model that fitted the proportional sub-distribution hazards regression model with weights for competing risks of death.



RESULTS: From 2012 to 2018, 283 men and 490 women developed frailty. Men with consistently high or increasing PA during the first year after the disaster had a lower risk of frailty. Furthermore, even increasing PA by walking for just 30 min/day prevented future frailty in men; however, this association between a change in PA and the decreased risk of frailty was not observed in women.



CONCLUSIONS: Older men who remained physically active or resumed PA at an early stage and at a low intensity, even after being physically inactive owing to the disaster, were able to prevent future frailty. Geriatr Gerontol Int 2024; ••: ••-••.

