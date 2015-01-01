Abstract

PURPOSE: This systematic review investigates the effectiveness of workplace interventions to support young workers' work environment, safety and health.



METHODS: A systematic search was conducted in bibliographic databases including PubMed, Web of Science Core Collection and PsycInfo for English or Scandinavian articles published from 2007 to 2022. The PICO strategy guided the assessment of study relevance and the bibliographical search for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and non-RCTs in which (1) participants were young workers (mean age: 15-29), (2) interventions were initiated and/or carried out at the workplace, (3) a comparison group was included, and (4) an outcome measure related to work environment, safety and health was reported. We categorized each included study using the intervention classification framework. The quality assessment and evidence synthesis adhered to the guidelines developed by the Institute for Work & Health (Toronto, Canada).



RESULTS: A total of 33 high and medium quality studies showed a moderate level of evidence for no benefit of 'Mental training' on stress. We found limited evidence of a positive effect of the following intervention types: 'Attitude and belief' on mental health problems, 'Behavior based' on anxiety, and 'Multifaceted' on hand eczema. We found limited evidence for no benefit of the following intervention types: 'Mental training' on mental health problems, and 'Physiological modifications' on musculoskeletal disorders. The remaining intervention types showed mixed or insufficient evidence.



CONCLUSIONS: Except for a moderate level of evidence for no benefit of 'Mental training' on stress, the evidence synthesis recommends, that there is not enough evidence from the scientific literature to guide current practices. The results emphasizes a strong need for high quality interventions specifically aiming at increasing or maintaining young workers' work environment, safety and health. Included studies focused mainly on individual measures, highlighting the need for studies investigating possible preventive measures at the group or organizational level.

Language: en