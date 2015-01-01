|
Quintana CP, Olson AD, Heebner NR, Hoch MC. J. Sport Rehab. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Human Kinetics Publishers)
38688463
CONTEXT: Sports-related concussions are commonly occurring injuries as a result of sports and recreation that may cause alterations in brain functioning. It is important to be able to evaluate the impact of these injuries on function to manage the injury recovery and ensure recovery. Recent literature suggests the use of objective evaluation strategies in a multifaceted approach to evaluate and manage these injuries. It is important to understand the relationships between the assessments and how best to utilize each assessment. The purpose of this study was to investigate if relationships exist between measures of vestibular function at baseline in assessments that may be used following sports-related concussions. Additionally, a secondary purpose was to determine if self-reported symptoms were related to performance on the assessments. This study aimed to identify if these assessments measured independent functions of the vestibulo-ocular reflex or if some redundancy existed among the assessment strategies.
Language: en
assessment; postural control; vestibular