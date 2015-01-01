|
Döring N, Mohseni MR, Pietras L, Dekker A, Briken P. Perspect. Sex. Reprod. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38686462
BACKGROUND: Rough sex refers to consensual sexual activities that incorporate playful aggression, such as hair pulling, spanking, or choking. It is relevant in the context of sexual health as it can enhance sexual arousal, pleasure, and intimacy among consenting partners. However, it can also be associated with consent violations, discomfort, and injuries ranging from mild to severe or even fatal. The prevalence of rough sex in Germany is widely unknown. Our study aims to establish, for the first time, the overall age-related and gender-related prevalence rates of active and passive rough sex involvement among adults in Germany.
Europe; couples; gender‐based violence; sex education; sexual behavior