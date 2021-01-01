Abstract

BACKGROUND: The timeliness, accuracy, and completeness of data for firearm injury surveillance is crucial for public health surveillance efforts and informing injury prevention measures. While emergency department (ED) visit data can provide near real-time information on firearms injuries, there are concerns surrounding the accuracy of intent coding in these data. We examined whether emergency medical service (EMS) data provide more accurate firearm injury intent coding in comparison to ED data.



METHODS: We applied a firearm injury definition to EMS encounter data in NC's statewide syndromic surveillance system (NC DETECT), from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2022. We manually reviewed each record to determine intent, and the corresponding manual classifications were compared to the injury cause codes entered in the EMS data and to ED visit records where EMS-ED record linkage was possible. We then calculated the sensitivity, specificity, positive and negative predictive values for each intent classification in SAS 9.4 using the manually reviewed intent classifications as the gold standard.



RESULTS: We identified 9557 EMS encounters from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2022 meeting our firearm injury definition. After removing false positives and duplicates, 8584 records were available for manual injury classification. Overall, our analysis demonstrated that manual and EMS injury cause code classifications were comparable. However, for the 3401 EMS encounters that could be linked to an ED visit record, sensitivity of the ED ICD-10-CM codes was low for assault and intentional self-harm encounters at 18.2% (CI 16.5-19.9%) and 22.2% (CI 16-28.5%), respectively. This demonstrates a marked difference in the reliability of the intent coding in the two data sources.



CONCLUSIONS: This study illustrates both the value of examining EMS encounters for firearm injury intent, and the challenges of accurate intent coding in the ED setting. EMS coding has the potential for more accurate intent coding than ED coding within the context of existing hospital-based coding guidance. This may have implications for future firearm injury research, especially for nonfatal firearm injuries.

