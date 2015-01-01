Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide by road vehicle collision in Australia is under-explored with mixed findings. We aimed to address this research gap by examining time trends, different types of vehicle collision, and individual characteristics related to vehicle-collision suicide.



METHOD: We retrospectively analyzed deaths by suicide between 1st January 2001 and 31st December 2017 in Australia, using coronial records from the National Coronial Information System. The travel mode used and collision counterpart were retrieved from records of death by vehicle-collision suicide using all available information. We conducted negative binomial regression analysis to examine annual changes in suicide rate by vehicle collision on a public road (N = 640) and other methods of suicide (N = 41,890), and logistic regression analysis to examine individual characteristics associated with the likelihood of dying by suicide via road vehicle collision.



RESULTS: Overall, the national suicide rate involving road vehicle collision significantly increased, while the rate by other methods significantly decreased. Drivers accounted for 61% of suicide events by vehicle collision, of which 72% were single-vehicle collisions (commonly involving a tree). For multiple-vehicle collision suicide events, 82% involved collision with a truck. Pedestrians accounted for more than one-third of suicide events, of which 58% involved collision with a truck and 23% involved collision with a car/van. Individuals who were male (odds ratio 1.15; 95% CI 0.88-1.50), aged <25 years old (odds ratio 5.27; 95% CI 3.05-9.10), non-Indigenous (odds ratio 3.36; 95% CI 1.71-6.62), and born overseas (odds ratio 1.40; 95% CI 1.10-1.79) were more likely to die by vehicle-collision suicide than by other methods of suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides a better understanding of road vehicle collision suicide in Australia and informs future research directions on topic. Our findings can be used to inform suicide prevention initiatives to reduce vehicle-collision suicide deaths.

