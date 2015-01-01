|
Nyirandamutsa F, Niyonsenga J, Lisette GK, Izabayo J, Kambibi E, Munderere S, Sebuhoro C, Muhayisa A, Vincent S. PLoS One 2024; 19(4): e0302330.
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
38687773
BACKGROUND: There is little known about the family and community maltreatment of the offspring born of the genocidal rape and the offspring's self-perceptions and how they influence their recovery from mental health problems. This study aimed to examine how the mental health prognosis of these offspring could be influenced by the family or community perceptions and attitudes toward them and their self-perception and coping strategies.
Humans; Child; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Self Concept; Adolescent; Young Adult; Prognosis; *Adaptation, Psychological; *Mental Health; Family/psychology; Rape/psychology