Abstract

Drowsiness while driving negatively impacts road safety, especially in truck drivers. The present study investigated the feasibility and alerting effects of a daylight-supplementing in-truck lighting system (DS) providing short-wavelength enriched light before, during, and after driving. In a within-participants design, eight truck drivers drove a fully-loaded truck under wintry Scandinavian conditions (low daylight levels) with a DS or placebo system for five days. Subjective and objective measures of alertness were recorded several times daily, and evening melatonin levels were recorded three times per study condition. DS significantly increased daytime light exposure without causing negative side effects while driving. In addition, no negative carry-over effects were observed on evening melatonin and sleepiness levels or on nighttime sleep quality. Moreover, objective alertness (i.e., psychomotor vigilance) before and after driving was significantly improved by bright light exposure. This effect was accompanied by improved subjective alertness in the morning. This field study demonstrated that DS was able to increase daytime light exposure in low-daylight conditions and to improve alertness in truck drivers before and after driving (e.g., during driving rest periods). Further studies are warranted to investigate the effects of daylight-supplementing in-cabin lighting on driving performance and road safety measures.

Language: en