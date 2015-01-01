Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: The consensus criteria for traumatic encephalopathy syndrome (TES), the possible in vivo clinical syndrome associated with significant repetitive head impacts, have only been minimally studied to date. This study examined the prevalence of the proposed core clinical features of TES in a sample of healthy adults.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey study was conducted through ResearchMatch, a national health volunteer registry. Participants were assessed for symptoms of TES based on the 2021 consensus criteria, including prior repetitive head impacts and core clinical features. Additional health information (e.g., concussion history, psychological health, sleep, chronic pain) was also evaluated. The consensus proposed research criteria for TES (i.e., reporting at least one progressive core clinical feature of TES, as in progressive difficulties with episodic memory, executive functioning, or neurobehavioral dysregulation) were applied to the sample.



RESULTS: Out of 1100 participants (average age = 53.6 ± 17.7 years, 55% women), 34.6% endorsed one or more progressive core clinical features of TES. Participants with a significant history of contact sports (i.e., ≥ 5 years total, with ≥ 2 years in high school or beyond) had similar rates of endorsing a progressive core clinical feature of TES compared to those without significant histories of repetitive head impacts (36.4% vs 32.8%, respectively, χ(2) = 0.52, p = 0.47). A significant history of repetitive head impacts in sports was not associated with endorsing a core clinical feature of TES in univariable or multivariable models (p > 0.47), whereas current depression/anxiety (odds ratio [OR] = 6.94), a history of psychiatric disorders (OR = 2.57), current sleep problems (OR = 1.56), and younger age (OR = 0.99) were significant predictors of TES status in a multivariable model. In a subsample of 541 participants who denied a lifetime history of contact sports, other forms of repetitive head impacts, and concussions, approximately 31.0% endorsed one or more progressive core clinical features of TES. Additionally, 73.5% of neurotrauma-naïve participants with current anxiety or depression reported at least one core progressive feature of TES, compared with 20.2% of those without clinically significant depression/anxiety symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: A considerable proportion of adults without a significant history of repetitive head impacts from sports endorsed core TES features, particularly those experiencing mental health symptoms. Having a significant history of contact sports was not associated with endorsing a core progressive clinical feature of TES, whereas other health factors were. These findings underscore the need for validating and refining TES criteria in samples with and without substantial neurotrauma histories.

