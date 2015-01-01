|
Miller RL, Shomaker LB, Prince MA, Haddock S, Rzonca A, Krause JT, Zimmerman T, Lavender JM, Sibinga E, Lucas-Thompson RG. Stress Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38685855
Adolescents faced with chronic stressors (e.g., financial instability, interpersonal violence) are at heightened risk for developing mental health problems, likely due in part to stressors that interfere with effective emotion regulation. Although mindfulness may help to act as a buffer against the deleterious effects of life stressors, a relatively untested assumption is that adolescents can maintain mindfulness during periods of stress. This paper explores this assumption by investigating the real-time, dynamic relationships among life stressors, mindfulness, and emotion regulation difficulties among adolescents exposed to chronic stressors. Eighty-one participants who were 10-18 years old (M = 14.33; SD = 2.20; 56% male; 57% Non-Hispanic White) completed ecological momentary assessments (EMA) three times a day for 7 days and contributed a total of 1186 EMA reports. Multilevel structural equation modelling revealed that the presence (vs. absence) of stressors was associated with lower momentary mindfulness and greater momentary emotion regulation difficulties concurrently and prospectively. Stressors with greater severity were also concurrently, but not prospectively, associated with lower momentary mindfulness and greater momentary emotion regulation difficulties.
adolescence; ecological momentary assessment; emotion regulation; mindfulness; stress