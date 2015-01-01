Abstract

BACKGROUND: Since 1996, an urban community-based organization whose primary mission is to serve diverse94 and emerging community health needs has provided screening, testing, overdose prevention and training, referrals, and access to treatment for substance use disorders (SUD) and communicable diseases such as HIV through its Life Points harm reduction program.



METHODS: As a partner in a State survey in 2021, the community organization recruited a convenience sample of people who use drugs to participate in a survey focused on their substance use, healthcare, and barriers to SUD services. Community health workers conducted outreach and used an encrypted identifier to collect data from a convenience sample of harm reduction participants regarding demographics, legal justice, engagement in harm reduction and access to healthcare. Evaluators entered paper surveys into Qualtrics for reporting and summative analysis.



RESULTS: A convenience sample of fifty-five people who use drugs were recruited and surveyed. The majority (86%, n = 47) were active participants in the agency Life Points (LP) harm reduction service. Participants' average age was 42.9 years (SD = 11.5). About half (51%, n = 28) were male, 48% (n = 26) were female, and 2% (n = 1) was transgender. About two-thirds (67%, n = 37) of participants were White/Caucasian, 13% (n = 7) were Black/African-American, 11% (n = 6) were Hispanic and 7% (n = 4) were Multi-Racial. Regarding current substance use, 98% (n = 54) reported use of heroin, 51% (n = 28) reported crack, 47% (n = 26) cocaine, 25% (n = 14) alcohol, 24% (n = 13) opioids, and 15% (n = 8) marijuana. The majority, 87% (n = 48) said they had health care insurance and over two-thirds (69%, n = 37) said they had been arrested for a felony. Almost three quarters (71%, n = 39) reported receiving services from the Department of Health & Human Services. A higher percentage of females compared to males (65% and 29% respectively) reported engagement in community mental health services and 69% of females (n = 18) compared to 15% (n = 4) of males reported needing to participate in sex to meet basic social needs. Participants described social determinants of health as barriers to services, including access to food, legal justice and transportation. About 44% (n = 24) said they would consider enrolling in a drug treatment program in the next 30 days.



CONCLUSION: This sample was reflective of increased participation by White participants that began to appear about a decade ago. The majority of participants reported having healthcare insurance, which may be reflective of engagement with community health workers to access appropriate services. Community organizations and healthcare professionals should continue to explore social determinants of health that can impact the health of people who use drugs, including overcoming barriers to health care access such as investing in mobile unit outreach.

Language: en