|
Citation
|
Britton PC, Karras E, Stecker T, Klein J, Crasta D, Brenner LA, Pigeon WR. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38687175
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Crisis line callers experience reductions in distress and suicidal ideation and utilize more health care following calls. The purpose of this study was to determine whether changes in distress and suicidal ideation during a call are associated with later healthcare contact and utilization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide prevention; distress; suicidal ideation; treatment utilization; Veterans Crisis Line