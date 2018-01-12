Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Crisis line callers experience reductions in distress and suicidal ideation and utilize more health care following calls. The purpose of this study was to determine whether changes in distress and suicidal ideation during a call are associated with later healthcare contact and utilization.



METHOD: Veterans Crisis Line calls from 599 veterans were extracted with call dates between 12/1/2018 and 11/30/2019. Calls were coded for changes in distress and suicidal ideation and linked with VA medical records to obtain healthcare data. Generalized Linear Mixed Modeling was used to examine the associations of changes in distress and suicidal ideation with healthcare contact (yes/no) and utilization (days of treatment) in the month (30 days) following the call.



RESULTS: Reductions in distress were associated with behavioral (i.e., mental and substance use) healthcare utilization, F(1, 596) = 4.52, p = 0.03, and reductions in suicidal ideation were associated with any healthcare utilization, F(1, 596) = 6.45, p = 0.01. Changes in distress and suicidal ideation were not associated with healthcare contact.



CONCLUSION: Responders need to help resolve distress and suicidal ideation and link callers with treatment. Unresolved distress and suicidal thoughts may signify later problems with treatment utilization. Research is needed to determine causality.

Language: en